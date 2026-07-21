Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 45.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.03% to Rs 20870.23 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 45.93% to Rs 3225.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2210.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.03% to Rs 20870.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12646.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20870.2312646.5921.6922.084828.243078.164423.412960.653225.632210.44

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