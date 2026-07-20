Bajaj Auto Credit standalone net profit rises 120.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.17% to Rs 1109.07 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto Credit rose 120.97% to Rs 226.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 84.17% to Rs 1109.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 602.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1109.07602.2055.1052.03306.00139.36303.36137.01226.56102.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News