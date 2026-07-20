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Bajaj Auto Credit standalone net profit rises 120.97% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 84.17% to Rs 1109.07 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto Credit rose 120.97% to Rs 226.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 84.17% to Rs 1109.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 602.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1109.07602.20 84 OPM %55.1052.03 -PBDT306.00139.36 120 PBT303.36137.01 121 NP226.56102.53 121

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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