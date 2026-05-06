Bajaj Auto reported 34% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,746.13 crore on 31.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 16,005.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The growth in revenue from operations was driven by record volumes, improved mix and favourable currency, resulting in broad-based double-digit growth across all businesses - Domestic Motorcycles, e2Ws, 3Ws, Export.

Profit before exceptional items and tax jumped 34.1% to Rs 3625.14 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 2703.40 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional gains of Rs 37.52 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 3,323 crore in Q4 FY26, up 36% compared with Rs 2,451 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved by 60 bps to 20.8% in Q4 FY26 as against 20.2% in Q4 FY25.

Total sales volumes increased 24% to 13,71,058 units in Q4 FY26 as against 11,02,934 units sold in Q4 FY25. Revenue from domestic motorcycles surged around 30% year-on-year. The KTMTriumph partnership delivered a standout quarter, sustaining strong momentum with over 40% YoY growth. Exports crossed the 6 lakh units mark for the quarter, with revenues rising more than 30% YoY, driven by a record performance from the Pulsar range. Latin America continued to set new benchmarks, while Africa and Asia registered robust double-digit growth. On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 20.53% to Rs 9824.66 crore on 17.44% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 58,732.48 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a a dividend at the rate of Rs 150 per share of face value of Rs 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or around 24 July 2026. The record date has been fixed as on Friday, 29 May 2026. In addition, the board approved a buyback of up to 46,94,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing up to 1.68% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a price of Rs 12,000 per share, aggregating up to Rs 5,633 crore. Promoter and promoter group holding stood at 55.01% as of 31 March 2026.