Bajaj Auto rose 2.71% to Rs 9,800.50 after the company said its board will meet on 6 May 2026 to consider a proposal for share buyback.

The company said the board will also consider financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026, along with a recommendation on dividend, if any.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The companys standalone net profit increased 18.68% to Rs 2,502.81 crore on an 18.84% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 15,220.33 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.