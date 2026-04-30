Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto rises as board to mull share buyback

Bajaj Auto rose 2.71% to Rs 9,800.50 after the company said its board will meet on 6 May 2026 to consider a proposal for share buyback.

The company said the board will also consider financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026, along with a recommendation on dividend, if any.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The companys standalone net profit increased 18.68% to Rs 2,502.81 crore on an 18.84% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 15,220.33 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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