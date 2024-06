Bajaj Auto recorded sales of 3,55,323 units in month of May 2024 compared to 3,55,148 units in May 2023. Total sales include domestic sales of 2,25,087 units (lower by 1% on YoY basis) and exports of 1,30,236 units (higher by 3% on YoY basis).

The company's commercial vehicle sales rose 9% to 36,747 units while 2-wheeler sales dropped 3% to 1,88,340 units.

