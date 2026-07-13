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Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 84.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 28.27% to Rs 341.42 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 84.82% to Rs 70.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.27% to Rs 341.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 266.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales341.42266.18 28 OPM %24.4215.41 -PBDT91.0948.61 87 PBT87.2746.13 89 NP70.7538.28 85

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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