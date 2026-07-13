Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 84.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.27% to Rs 341.42 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 84.82% to Rs 70.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.27% to Rs 341.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 266.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.341.42266.1824.4215.4191.0948.6187.2746.1370.7538.28

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