NACL Industries Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd and BF Investment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2026.

NACL Industries Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd and BF Investment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2026.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd crashed 10.65% to Rs 589.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39354 shares in the past one month.

NACL Industries Ltd tumbled 10.61% to Rs 217.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month. PPAP Automotive Ltd lost 9.48% to Rs 337. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16158 shares in the past one month. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd shed 8.69% to Rs 103.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67311 shares in the past one month.