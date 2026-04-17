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Bajaj Consumer Care spurts after Q4 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 64 cr

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Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Bajaj Consumer Care surged 10.65% to Rs 474.10 after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 105.29% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 63.60 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 30.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total revenue from operations increased 30.40% YoY to Rs 326.66 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 77.73 crore, up 106.34% from Rs 37.67 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 51.82% YoY to Rs 190.18 crore, while net sales rose 20.71% to Rs 1,164.71 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.

Bajaj Consumer Care is one of the leading FMCG brands in India that brings high-quality hair care and skin care products to consumers across the world.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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