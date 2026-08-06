Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 5216.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 1087.56 croreNet profit of Bajaj Electricals rose 5216.48% to Rs 48.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 1087.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1059.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1087.561059.23 3 OPM %7.093.08 -PBDT87.4345.37 93 PBT56.898.20 594 NP48.380.91 5216
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