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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 5216.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 5216.48% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 1087.56 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Electricals rose 5216.48% to Rs 48.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 1087.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1059.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1087.561059.23 3 OPM %7.093.08 -PBDT87.4345.37 93 PBT56.898.20 594 NP48.380.91 5216

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

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