Bajaj Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.95% to Rs 1238.05 crore

Net loss of Bajaj Electricals reported to Rs 67.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 59.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 1238.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1262.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 90.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 133.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.63% to Rs 4448.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4815.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.