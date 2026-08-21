Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 27.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 23023.46 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 27.37% to Rs 5985.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4699.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 23023.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19255.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23023.4619255.1971.1170.288436.556619.078149.006367.585985.754699.61

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