Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 27.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 23023.46 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finance rose 27.37% to Rs 5985.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4699.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 23023.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19255.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23023.4619255.19 20 OPM %71.1170.28 -PBDT8436.556619.07 27 PBT8149.006367.58 28 NP5985.754699.61 27
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