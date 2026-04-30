Bajaj Finance gains after Q4 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 5,465 cr

Bajaj Finance advanced 2.85% to Rs 957.40 after the company reported a 21.99% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,464.57 crore on an 18.1% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 21,605.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The consolidated results of Bajaj Finance include the results of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities (BFinserc), and its associate companies, Snapwork Technologies and Pennant Technologies.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 31.21% YoY to Rs 7,409.84 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 5,647.38 crore in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY26, the company recorded an additional expected credit loss (ECL) provision of Rs 142 crore towards management and macroeconomic overlay.

Net interest income (NII) increased 20% to Rs 11,781 crore for Q4 FY26 from Rs 9,808 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The operating expenses to net total income ratio for Q4 FY26 stood at 33.8%, as against 33.6% in Q4 FY25. The number of new loans booked in Q4 FY26 was 12.89 million as against 10.70 million in Q4 FY25, a growth of 20%. Loan losses and provisions for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 2,008 crore as against Rs 2,167 crore in Q4 FY25. However, before accounting for the additional ECL provision and presentation change, loan losses and provisions increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 2,125 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,970 crore in Q4 FY25.

Assets under management (AUM) crossed the milestone of Rs 5 lakh crore and stood at Rs 5,09,975 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 4,16,661 crore as of 31 March 2025, registering a growth of 22%. In Q4 FY26, AUM grew by Rs 25,498 crore. On the asset quality front, Gross NPA and Net NPA as of 31 March 2026 stood at 1.01% and 0.41%, respectively, as against 0.96% and 0.44% as of 31 March 2025. The provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets was 60%. The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) (including Tier-II capital) as of 31 March 2026 was 21.55%. The Tier-I capital was 20.67%.

For FY26, the company reported a net profit of Rs 19,017 crore, marking a 14.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth over Rs 16,637 crore in FY25, while net interest income (NII) increased 21% YoY to Rs 44,110 crore. Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for FY26, which includes a special payout of Rs 0.60 per equity share arising from the exceptional gain on the sale of BHFL shares. This compares with a total dividend of Rs 5.60 per equity share in the previous year, adjusted for split and bonus.

Bajaj Finance announced that Rajiv Bajaj will step down from the Board and will not seek re-election at the AGM scheduled on 30 July 2026 and will cease to be a non-executive director upon the conclusion of the AGM. Separately, the Board approved the reappointment of Pramit Jhaveri as a non-executive independent director for a second term of five years effective 1 August 2026, subject to shareholders approval. Further, the Board approved raising of funds, inter alia, through debt instruments including non-convertible debentures (in Indian or foreign currency) as part of an increase in the overall borrowing limit from Rs 375,000 crore to Rs 550,000 crore under Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM. The funds will be raised on terms including interest rate, tenor, and security as may be decided through offer documents from time to time.