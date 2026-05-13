Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 902.05, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.67% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 3.4% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 902.05, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 23505.1. The Sensex is at 74897.31, up 0.45%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has lost around 1.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25137.15, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.04 lakh shares in last one month.