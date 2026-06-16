Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 1.64%, Gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 957.8, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.77% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% fall in NIFTY and a 0.29% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 957.8, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 3.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26274.8, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.13 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 952.45, up 1.46% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 3.77% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% fall in NIFTY and a 0.29% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.