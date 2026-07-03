Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 2.07%, gains for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1039.5, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.34% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% fall in NIFTY and a 0.39% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1039.5, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 24345.55. The Sensex is at 78046.59, up 0.7%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 18.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26862.4, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.89 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1042.3, up 1.7% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 12.34% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% fall in NIFTY and a 0.39% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.