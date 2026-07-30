Bajaj Finance Q1 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 5,986 cr; AUM tops Rs 5.46 lakh crore

Bajaj Finance reported 27.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,985.75 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4,699.61 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 19.58% YoY to Rs 23,165.45 crore during the quarter, driven by healthy growth in lending activity and a larger asset base.

The consolidated results of Bajaj Finance include the results of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities (BFinserc), and its associate companies, Snapwork Technologies and Pennant Technologies.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 27.98% to Rs 8,149 crore in Q1 FY27.

Net interest income (NII) increased 23% to Rs 12,571 crore from Rs 10,228 crore in Q1 FY26. The company booked 16.13 million new loans during the quarter, compared with 13.49 million in the year-ago period, reflecting a 20% growth in loan bookings.

Loan losses and provisions for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 1,993 crore, up 1.22% as against Rs 1,969 crore in Q1 FY26. The quarter included prudent management and macroeconomic provisions of Rs 296 crore. Excluding these additional provisions, loan losses and provisions declined 14% year-on-year to Rs 1,697 crore. Assets under management (AUM) grew 24% YoY to Rs 5,46,944 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 4,41,450 crore a year ago. During the quarter, the company added Rs 36,969 crore to its AUM. Asset quality remained healthy, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improving to 0.96% as of 30 June 2026 from 1.03% a year earlier. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined to 0.39% from 0.50% in the corresponding period last year. The provisioning coverage ratio on Stage 3 assets stood at 60%.