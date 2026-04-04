Bajaj Finance Q4 deposits drop 4% YoY; AUM crosses Rs 5 lakh crore

Bajaj Finance's deposits book declined 4% to Rs 68,550 crore as on 31st March 2026, compared with Rs 71,403 crore as on 31st March 2025.

New loans booked grew by 20.5% to 12.89 million in Q4 FY26 as compared to 10.70 million in Q4 FY25.

Assets under management (AUM) crossed a milestone of Rs 5 lakh crore. AUM grew by 22% to approximately Rs 510,000 crore as of 31 March 2026 as compared to Rs 416,661 crore as of 31 March 2025. In Q4 FY26, AUM increased by approximately Rs 25,500 crore.

Customer franchise as of 31 March 2026 stood at 119.33 million as compared to 101.82 million as of 31 March 2025. In Q4 FY26, the customer franchise increased by 3.93 million.