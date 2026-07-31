Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 12.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.37% to Rs 41670.09 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 12.31% to Rs 3132.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2789.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 41670.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34907.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41670.0934907.9141.1341.019311.877520.978932.197203.643132.352789.05

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