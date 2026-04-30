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Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 5.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 38249.39 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 5.05% to Rs 2538.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2416.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 38249.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36312.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.47% to Rs 9800.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8872.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 149297.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131658.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales38249.3936312.00 5 149297.62131658.44 13 OPM %37.9435.05 -38.0137.38 - PBDT7245.116341.81 14 28554.0024918.53 15 PBT6928.106002.32 15 27262.6423748.21 15 NP2538.672416.64 5 9800.978872.31 10

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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