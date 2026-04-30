Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 5.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 38249.39 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 5.05% to Rs 2538.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2416.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 38249.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36312.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.47% to Rs 9800.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8872.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 149297.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131658.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.