Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1713.7, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.85% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 5.32% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1713.7, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has lost around 4.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24955.7, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.14 lakh shares in last one month.