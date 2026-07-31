Bajaj Finserv rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 3,132.35 cr

Bajaj Finserv (BFS) jumped 4.88% to Rs 2,002.30 after the company reported a 12.31% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,132.35 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 2,789.05 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 19.13% YoY to Rs 42,036.90 crore in Q1 FY27, while profit before tax (PBT) increased 24% YoY to Rs 8,932.19 crore from Rs 7,203.64 crore in Q1 FY26.

BFS operates its financing business through its 51.30% stake in Bajaj Finance (BFL). It is also present in the life, general, and health insurance segments through its 77.33% stake in its unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance . BFL, in turn, holds an 86.70% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL),

Bajaj Finance continued to deliver a strong operating performance during the quarter, with profit after tax rising 28% YoY to approximately Rs 6,081 crore. Assets under management (AUM) grew 24% YoY to Rs 5,46,944 crore as of 30 June 2026, including Bajaj Housing Finance's AUM of Rs 1,49,624 crore, which also registered 24% growth over the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) increased 22.92% YoY to Rs 12,571 crore, supported by healthy loan growth. Asset quality remained strong, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improving to 0.96% as of 30 June 2026 from 1.03% a year earlier, while net NPAs (NNPA) declined to 0.39% from 0.50%. The provisioning coverage ratio on Stage 3 assets stood at 60%.