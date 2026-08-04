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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Global remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.120.12 0 OPM %58.3358.33 -PBDT0.070.07 0 PBT0.070.07 0 NP0.050.05 0

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

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