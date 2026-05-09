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Bajaj Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.91% to Rs 153.06 crore

Net loss of Bajaj Healthcare reported to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.91% to Rs 153.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.08% to Rs 15.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.61% to Rs 611.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 542.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales153.06154.47 -1 611.03542.60 13 OPM %14.817.62 -17.1515.19 - PBDT20.0619.26 4 89.7273.93 21 PBT12.4311.73 6 62.1746.01 35 NP-22.8511.18 PL 15.7739.50 -60

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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