Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 15.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 165.63 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Healthcare rose 15.81% to Rs 13.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 165.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.165.63148.8417.3616.4723.4720.1616.4614.5213.7011.83

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