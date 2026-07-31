Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 22.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.46% to Rs 394.33 croreNet profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment declined 22.37% to Rs 2706.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3486.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 394.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 324.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales394.33324.66 21 OPM %86.5787.42 -PBDT2725.052189.87 24 PBT2714.462181.89 24 NP2706.453486.51 -22
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