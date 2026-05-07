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Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 49.23% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 58.32% to Rs 60.54 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 49.23% to Rs 2575.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1725.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 58.32% to Rs 60.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.79% to Rs 9636.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6520.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.28% to Rs 1069.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 684.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.54145.26 -58 1069.58684.42 56 OPM %38.9371.02 -84.8373.72 - PBDT2301.141797.80 28 8566.676781.61 26 PBT2293.151789.35 28 8534.766747.83 26 NP2575.001725.49 49 9636.756520.67 48

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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