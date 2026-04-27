Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 14.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 2890.81 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 14.06% to Rs 669.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 586.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 2890.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2498.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.38% to Rs 2560.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2162.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 11110.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9528.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.