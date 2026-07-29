Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 22.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 3052.38 croreNet profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 22.63% to Rs 715.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 583.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 3052.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2606.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3052.382606.86 17 OPM %92.7290.96 -PBDT941.59768.03 23 PBT928.74756.94 23 NP715.28583.30 23
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