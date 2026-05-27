Bajaj Steel Inds slumps after Q4 PAT drops 87% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Bajaj Steel Industries slumped 9.88% to Rs 369.60 after the company's consolidated net profit plunged 87.15% to Rs 2.32 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 18.06 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 23.93% YoY to Rs 116.76 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 83.61% YoY to Rs 3.81 crore in Q4 FY26, down from Rs 23.25 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses declined 13.31% YoY to Rs 118.54 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 68.25 crore, down 9.28% YoY, while employee benefit expenses increased 5.81% YoY to Rs 20.58 crore during the period under review.