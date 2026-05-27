Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 87.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.93% to Rs 116.76 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries declined 87.15% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.93% to Rs 116.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.23% to Rs 36.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 524.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.