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Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 87.15% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 23.93% to Rs 116.76 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries declined 87.15% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.93% to Rs 116.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.23% to Rs 36.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 524.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales116.76153.50 -24 524.18584.79 -10 OPM %4.8015.75 -11.5015.75 - PBDT10.1129.28 -65 67.55100.35 -33 PBT3.8123.25 -84 50.0085.41 -41 NP2.3218.06 -87 36.9184.33 -56

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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