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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 120.35 crore

Net loss of Bajaj Steel Industries reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 120.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales120.35107.53 12 OPM %4.8912.60 -PBDT5.8413.66 -57 PBT0.889.93 -91 NP-0.277.40 PL

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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