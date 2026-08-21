Bajel Project surges after JV arm emerges as L-1 bidder for inter-state transmission project in Gujarat

Bajel Project jumped 4.32% to Rs 188.50 after the company said that its joint venture entity AnantGrid Projects One (AGPOPL) has emerged as the successful bidder for the Lakadia-Part A inter-state transmission project in Gujarat.

AnantGrid Projects One was declared the successful bidder following a reverse auction held on 67 August 2026 under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route.

The project involves construction of approximately 270 km of 765 kV double-circuit transmission lines from Halvad to Vadodara in Gujarat, along with additional works at the Halvad, Vadodara and South Olpad substations.

In March 2026, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), a sovereign-linked alternative asset manager anchored by the Government of India signed a collaboration agreement with Bajel Projects, part of the Bajaj Group, and AnantGrid, a power transmission developer promoted by NIIF, to jointly pursue power transmission opportunities of mutual interest in India, to be undertaken through the tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) route.