Bajel Projects announces collaboration with NIIF and AnantGrid

To explore opportunities in power transmission sector in India

Bajel Projects announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), a sovereign-linked alternative asset manager anchored by the Government of India and AnantGrid, a power transmission developer promoted by NIIF.

The collaboration agreement proposes to participate in the opportunities of mutual interest in the power transmission sector in India, emanating from the Government of India's focus on renewable energy integration, grid modernization, and private sector participation. The framework aims to deliver high-quality and cost-efficient power transmission projects on time in India by combining:

NIIF's investment and asset management capabilities AnantGrid's business development and project management capabilities, and Bajel's engineering and execution expertise.

