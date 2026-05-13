Bajel Projects bags 'major' EPC order for 400 kV transmission project

Bajel Projects secured a major EPC order for a 400 kV transmission line project under the Bellary-Davanagere renewable energy evacuation scheme, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd through its SPV Bellary Davanagere Power Transmission.

According to the companys internal classification, the order falls in the Rs 200Rs 300 crore major orders" category.

The project involves construction of a 400kV (Quad) double-circuit transmission line under the TL-01 package of the BellaryDavanagere 2nd 400kV line scheme. It is part of a renewable energy evacuation system aimed at integrating 0.25 GW at Davanagere and 2.75 GW at Bellary into the national grid, with a line length of around 70 km connecting the Bellary Substation to the Davanagere Substation.

Bajel Projects said the project will be executed within 21 months from the date of issuance of the notification of award. The contract is a domestic EPC order, and the company confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. Rajesh Ganesh, Managing Director & CEO, Bajel Projects Limited, said, "This major order win is a strong endorsement of Bajel's execution credentials in high-voltage transmission and our continued alignment with India's energy transition priorities. The BellaryDavanagere corridor is a central transmission system for evacuation of renewable power from critical solar and wind zones in Karnataka. With every such order, Bajel reinforces its commitment to building the transmission infrastructure that will power a greener, more reliable India to the highest standards of safety and quality."