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Bajel Projects consolidated net profit rises 193.36% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.03% to Rs 995.26 crore

Net profit of Bajel Projects rose 193.36% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.03% to Rs 995.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 789.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.18% to Rs 20.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 2758.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2562.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales995.26789.73 26 2758.572562.61 8 OPM %3.072.62 -3.302.31 - PBDT23.0210.39 122 54.5936.66 49 PBT16.986.33 168 34.9023.97 46 NP14.144.82 193 20.2815.46 31

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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