Bajel Projects consolidated net profit rises 59.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.11% to Rs 558.63 croreNet profit of Bajel Projects rose 59.80% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 558.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 601.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales558.63601.36 -7 OPM %3.322.69 -PBDT12.028.70 38 PBT7.074.09 73 NP4.732.96 60
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