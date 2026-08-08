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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects consolidated net profit rises 59.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajel Projects consolidated net profit rises 59.80% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 7.11% to Rs 558.63 crore

Net profit of Bajel Projects rose 59.80% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 558.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 601.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales558.63601.36 -7 OPM %3.322.69 -PBDT12.028.70 38 PBT7.074.09 73 NP4.732.96 60

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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