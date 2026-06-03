Bajel Projects gains on bagging mega order for GIS substation in Mumbai

Bajel Projects rose 1.32% after it has bagged an order from a Datacenter Client (Mumbai) for design, engineering, procurement, supply, erection, commissioning & performance testing of a 400/220/33 KV GIS Substation for a Data Center project.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and qualifies as a Mega Order as per the companys classification policy (Rs 300 cr to Rs 400 cr).

The scope of work comprises EPC execution of the said substation, with an execution period of 24 months from the commencement date.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies do not have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions and is being undertaken at arms length basis.