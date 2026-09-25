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Balaji Amines commences Acetonitrile production at Solapur plant

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Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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Balaji Amines said that it has commenced commercial production at its Acetonitrile (ACN) Plant, set up with advanced technology under the expansion and modernisation programme, at Unit-III, Solapur.

With this, the installed capacity of the Acetonitrile (ACN) plant has been enhanced to 1,440 tonnes per month (TPM).

Balaji Amines is engaged in the activity of manufacture and sale of aliphatic amines, speciality chemicals and its derivatives.

The company had reported 97.21% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.94 crore on a 27.23% rise in revenue to Rs 455.93 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 2216.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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