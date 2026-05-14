Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 57.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 394.79 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines rose 57.79% to Rs 63.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 394.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.15% to Rs 167.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 1424.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1397.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.