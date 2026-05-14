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Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 57.79% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 394.79 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines rose 57.79% to Rs 63.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 394.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.15% to Rs 167.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 1424.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1397.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales394.79352.73 12 1424.981397.08 2 OPM %23.8716.91 -18.6316.62 - PBDT99.8166.84 49 288.87261.66 10 PBT85.8653.94 59 232.49213.22 9 NP63.2140.06 58 167.20157.52 6

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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