Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 97.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.23% to Rs 455.93 croreNet profit of Balaji Amines rose 97.21% to Rs 74.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.23% to Rs 455.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 358.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales455.93358.34 27 OPM %25.4215.26 -PBDT119.9962.99 90 PBT106.2049.01 117 NP74.9438.00 97
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