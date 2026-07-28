Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 97.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.23% to Rs 455.93 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines rose 97.21% to Rs 74.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.23% to Rs 455.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 358.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.455.93358.3425.4215.26119.9962.99106.2049.0174.9438.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News