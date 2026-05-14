Balaji Amines hits the roof after Q4 profit doubles sequentially

Balaji Amines surged 20% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 1622.55 after the company reported strong earnings growth for Q4 FY26.Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 63.21 crore in Q4 FY26, up 57.79% from Rs 40.06 crore in Q4 FY25 and surged 101.11% from Rs 31.43 crore in Q3 FY26.
Revenue from operations increased 11.92% YoY to Rs 394.79 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 352.73 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 19.16% sequentially from Rs 331.30 crore in Q3 FY26.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 85.86 crore in Q4 FY26, up 59.18% from Rs 53.94 crore in Q4 FY25 and increased 86.69% from Rs 45.99 crore in Q3 FY26.
On the cost front, total expenditure increased 2.55% YoY to Rs 300.54 crore in Q4 FY26. Raw material cost rose 28.02% YoY to Rs 231.25 crore, while employee expenses increased 13.81% to Rs 26.04 crore.
Interest cost increased 153.49% YoY to Rs 2.18 crore, while depreciation expense rose 8.14% to Rs 13.95 crore.
For FY26, revenue from operations rose 2% YoY to Rs 1,424.98 crore. Profit before tax increased 9.04% to Rs 232.49 crore, while profit after tax rose 6.15% to Rs 167.20 crore.
Net cash from operating activities declined to Rs 184.04 crore in FY26 from Rs 255.44 crore in FY25.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26.
Balaji Amines is engaged in the activity of manufacture and sale of aliphatic amines, speciality chemicals and its derivatives.
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