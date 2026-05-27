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Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales decline 28.12% to Rs 47.62 crore

Net loss of Balaji Telefilms reported to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 93.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.12% to Rs 47.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 49.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 87.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 53.47% to Rs 210.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 453.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.6266.25 -28 210.83453.09 -53 OPM %-36.12-28.82 --31.21-3.03 - PBDT-16.52-9.00 -84 -57.37-2.66 -2057 PBT-18.10-10.74 -69 -64.02-10.20 -528 NP-14.0693.87 PL -49.1087.08 PL

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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