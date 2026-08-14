Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 229.93% to Rs 240.29 crore

Net profit of Balaji Telefilms reported to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 229.93% to Rs 240.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.240.2972.8310.71-13.4829.42-6.0528.02-7.8122.46-5.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News