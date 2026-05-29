Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 92.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.29% to Rs 70.71 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 92.94% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 70.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.34% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 270.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 292.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.