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Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 92.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales decline 7.29% to Rs 70.71 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 92.94% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 70.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.34% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 270.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 292.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales70.7176.27 -7 270.17292.56 -8 OPM %0.1716.45 -3.1612.72 - PBDT2.0510.12 -80 7.4530.56 -76 PBT1.409.66 -86 5.2928.67 -82 NP0.618.64 -93 1.4225.07 -94

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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