Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 2932.82 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 18.75% to Rs 299.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 368.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 2932.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2752.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.89% to Rs 1243.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1654.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 10823.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10446.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.