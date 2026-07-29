Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.19% to Rs 3455.27 croreNet profit of Balkrishna Industries rose 56.35% to Rs 450.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 288.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.19% to Rs 3455.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2760.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3455.272760.02 25 OPM %21.5418.34 -PBDT807.30582.55 39 PBT601.05394.38 52 NP450.77288.30 56
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