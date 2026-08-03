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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 3.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 3.60% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 748.73 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 3.60% to Rs 71.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 748.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 680.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales748.73680.66 10 OPM %13.3312.22 -PBDT97.6185.91 14 PBT77.9371.41 9 NP71.4168.93 4

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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