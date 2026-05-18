Balmer Lawrie ends lower after board rejects capital restructuring plans

Balmer Lawrie & Company declined 5.14% to end at Rs 184.65 after the company's board decided against proceeding with a share buyback, bonus share issue and stock-split proposal.

In separate regulatory filings, the state-run company said its board at an adjourned meeting held on 17 May 2026, renewed and deliberated on the compliance requirements under the centres capital restructuring guidelines for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

Following the review, the board decided not to buyback the shares of the company. It also chose not to recommend the issuance of bonus issue shares and rejected the proposal for splitting the companys equity share capital.

The company said the decisions were taken after examining the consolidated guidelines on general principles and mechanism for capital restructuring of CPSEs issued by the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) under the Ministry of Finance through an office memorandum dated 18 November 2024. Earlier this month, Balmer Lawrie had informed exchanges that the board would consider proposals related to buyback, bonus shares and stock split, which had raised expectations among investors. Meanwhile, the company reported an 11.04% year-on-year increase in standalone profit from continuing operations to Rs 90.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 81.52 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 22.65% YoY to Rs 740.36 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 7.09% to Rs 120.78 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026. Total expenses jumped 24.6% YoY to Rs 670.49 crore in Q4 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 474.52 crore (up 30.82% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 7.67 crore (up 84.37% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 63.92 core (down 11.07%YoY) declined. On a full year basis, the companys standalone net profit rose 5.53% to Rs 245.67 crore on 8.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2699.27 crore in FY26 over FY25. Furthermore, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 4.25 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each for FY26.