Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 12.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.15% to Rs 746.32 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 12.17% to Rs 54.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 746.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 611.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.94% to Rs 178.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 2727.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2526.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.