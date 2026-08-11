Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 1636.79 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 14.39% to Rs 44.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 1636.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1542.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1636.791542.27 6 OPM %6.968.70 -PBDT102.84116.79 -12 PBT58.5373.08 -20 NP44.1551.57 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 29.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit rises 28.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 38.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 96.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Fraser and Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Next Story