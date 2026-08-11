Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 1636.79 croreNet profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 14.39% to Rs 44.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 1636.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1542.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1636.791542.27 6 OPM %6.968.70 -PBDT102.84116.79 -12 PBT58.5373.08 -20 NP44.1551.57 -14
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